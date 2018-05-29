2 People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Two people were injured Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Highway 246 and Refugio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Five vehicle were involved in the collision, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A 64-year-old man sustained minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.
His name and details on his condition were not available.
A woman in another vehicle sustained minor injuries, and was driven by her husband to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.
The accident was under investigation by the CHP.
