2 People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez

Two people were injured Monday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Highway 246 and Refugio Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Five vehicle were involved in the collision, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A 64-year-old man sustained minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

A woman in another vehicle sustained minor injuries, and was driven by her husband to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

