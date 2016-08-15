2 People Taken to Hospital Following Highway 101 Rollover Near El Capitan
Crash occurred in the southbound lanes; SUV with 3 occupants ended up off the roadway
Two people were hospitalized Monday after a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the El Capitan area west of Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| August 15, 2016 | 6:23 p.m.
Two people were injured Monday afternoon in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in the El Capitan area west of Goleta.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Toyota SUV with three occupants ended up on its right side off the roadway,.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene, along with the CHP and AMR ambulance.
Two people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.
Their names and details on their injuries and conditions were not available.
The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.
