2 People Injured in Vehicle Accident West of Santa Maria

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a two-vehicle accident on Brown Road west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a Chevy Malibu and a Honda Pilot, occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at Brown Road and West Betteravia Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims, with minor to moderate injuries, were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

There were two other accidents — both non injury — in the area around the time of the crash, Zaniboni said.

