Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

2 People Injured in Vehicle Mishap at Santa Barbara Parking Garage

Vehicle shot across Chapala Street and rammed into building housing restaurant, coffee shop

Car crashed into building. Click to view larger
Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a mishap that occurred as a driver was exiting a parking garage on the 700 block of Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara and rammed into a building across the street. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 6, 2018 | 6:06 p.m.

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a mishap that occurred as a driver was exiting a parking garage in downtown Santa Barbara and rammed into a building across the street.

The accident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Chapala Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A woman driver exiting the Paseo Nuevo parking garage had trouble reaching the machine to insert her parking ticket, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Without putting her vehicle in park, she opened her car door, while trying to keep her foot on the brake, de Ponce said.

Her foot apparently slipped off the brake, and when she tried to put it back on, she hit the accelerator instead, causing her vehicle to surge across Chapala Street and crash into the restroom serving the strip mall on the other side of the street, de Ponce said.

In the process, she clipped another vehicle.

The errant driver and the woman driving the other vehicle both sustained minor to moderate injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, de Ponce said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The structure sustained moderate damage, de Ponce said, adding that none of the customers at Kanaloa Seafood and the Breakfast Club was injured.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 