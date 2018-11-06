2 People Injured in Vehicle Mishap at Santa Barbara Parking Garage

Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a mishap that occurred as a driver was exiting a parking garage in downtown Santa Barbara and rammed into a building across the street.

The accident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Chapala Street, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A woman driver exiting the Paseo Nuevo parking garage had trouble reaching the machine to insert her parking ticket, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Without putting her vehicle in park, she opened her car door, while trying to keep her foot on the brake, de Ponce said.

Her foot apparently slipped off the brake, and when she tried to put it back on, she hit the accelerator instead, causing her vehicle to surge across Chapala Street and crash into the restroom serving the strip mall on the other side of the street, de Ponce said.

In the process, she clipped another vehicle.

The errant driver and the woman driving the other vehicle both sustained minor to moderate injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, de Ponce said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The structure sustained moderate damage, de Ponce said, adding that none of the customers at Kanaloa Seafood and the Breakfast Club was injured.

