2 People Killed, 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 154

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 154 on the Santa Barbara side of San Marcos Pass.

The two-vehicle accident — involving a Honda Civic and a full-size Dodge pickup truck — occurred in the westbound lanes east of Painted Cave Road at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda was eastbound when the driver lost control and it crossed over into the westbound lane and the path of the pickup, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The Dodge slammed into the passenger side of the Honda, and its two occupants were declared dead at the scene.

Their names were not released pending identification and notifying next of kin, according to the CHP.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Franken, 54, and his passenger, Lisa Franken, 62, both of Canyon Lake, were also injured in the collision, Gutierrez said.

Both were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

The highway was blocked in the area of the accident, and major traffic back-ups were being reported in both directions.

An extended closure was expected for the westbound lanes while the investigation was continuing, Gutierrez said.

The highway was reported reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department Coroner's Bureau responded to the scene.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Gutierrez said.

