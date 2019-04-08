Pixel Tracker

Monday, April 8 , 2019, 3:42 pm | Fair 86º

 
 
 
 

2 People Killed in Highway 166 Collision Were from Bakersfield

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 8, 2019 | 2:29 p.m.

The two people fatally injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria were from Bakersfield, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were Brian Scott Adams, 29, and Ashley Nicole Castillo, 29, Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said Monday. 

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene near Rock Front Ranch, which is some 25 miles east of Highway 101, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

A Honda Accord driven by Adams was westbound when it crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound Nissan Sentra driven by Erica Kemp, 20, of San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Adams and Castillo, his passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp sustained minor injuries, the CHP said, but her two passengers — Mariana Silverman, 21, and Keilani Waxdeck, 20, both of San Luis Obispo — suffered major injuries.

Waxdeck was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while Kemp and Silverman were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Details on their conditions were not available Monday.

Highway 166 was shut down for several hours after the crash.

The investigation was continuing, but alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash, the CHP said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 