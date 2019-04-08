2 People Killed in Highway 166 Collision Were from Bakersfield

The two people fatally injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria were from Bakersfield, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were Brian Scott Adams, 29, and Ashley Nicole Castillo, 29, Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said Monday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, personnel from the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene near Rock Front Ranch, which is some 25 miles east of Highway 101, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

A Honda Accord driven by Adams was westbound when it crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound Nissan Sentra driven by Erica Kemp, 20, of San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Adams and Castillo, his passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp sustained minor injuries, the CHP said, but her two passengers — Mariana Silverman, 21, and Keilani Waxdeck, 20, both of San Luis Obispo — suffered major injuries.

Waxdeck was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while Kemp and Silverman were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Details on their conditions were not available Monday.

Highway 166 was shut down for several hours after the crash.

The investigation was continuing, but alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash, the CHP said.

