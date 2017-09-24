Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

2 People Injured in Helicopter Crash at Santa Barbara Airport

Aircraft came to rest in slough area of the airfield, just west of Runway 15 Right

Two people suffered minor to moderate injuries Sunday when a small helicopter crashed at the Santa Barbara Airport. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 24, 2017

Two people were injured Sunday in the crash of a small helicopter at the Santa Barbara Airport, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the slough area of the airfield, just west of Runway 15 Right, which runs north-south, according to fire Engineer Kevin Corbett.

The two occupants of the aircraft sustained minor to moderate injuries, Corbett said, and were transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available Sunday afternoon.

Photos of the damaged helicopter, which came to rest on its side, show a tail number of N177SR, which Federal Aviation Administration records indicate belongs to a Robinson Helicopter R22 Beta registered to Tumbleweed Leasing Co. Inc. out of Salt Lake City.

It could not immediately be determined who was operating the aircraft, but the FlightAware website shows a history of the helicopter making mostly short-duration flights — ranging from 14 minutes to nearly two hours — out of the Santa Barbara Airport.

The incident was under investigation, Corbett said, adding that no further information was being released.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

A Robinson Helicopter R22 Beta helicopter that crashed Sunday came to rest in the slough area of the Santa Barbara Airport, west of Runway 15 Right. Click to view larger
