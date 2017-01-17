Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

2 People Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Santa Ynez

Accident occurred in early morning hours on Highway 246 at Via Juana Road

Two people suffered moderate injuries early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2017 | 1:35 a.m.

Two people were seriously injured early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 246 at Via Juana Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Two people were trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof, Zaniboni said.

After extrication by county firefighters, both taken by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

