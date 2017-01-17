2 People Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Santa Ynez

Accident occurred in early morning hours on Highway 246 at Via Juana Road

Two people were seriously injured early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 246 at Via Juana Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Two people were trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof, Zaniboni said.

After extrication by county firefighters, both taken by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.