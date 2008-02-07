2 San Marcos Stars Sign Letters of Intent

{mosimage}

Two of the San Marcos’ most-decorated athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to continue their sports careers at the Division I college level.

Family, coaches and teachers were on hand in principal Craig Morgan’s office as Lyndsay Pearson officially committed to the University of Oregon track program and Christine Goetsch signed on to play water polo at the University of Maryland.

Pearson has led the Royals track team to three consecutive Channel League titles. She has won the Santa Barbara County championship in the 100 and 300 hurdles, the triple jump and 4x400 meter relay. Last year she finished fifth in the state in the 300 hurdles. Pearson also is a varsity cross country runner and basketball player and was named San Marcos’ female athlete of the year in 2007.

Goestch just finished her fourth year playing varsity water polo for coach Brian Roth. She has served as team captain the past two seasons, has been awarded numerous all-tournament selections, and was recognized as All-Channel League during her sophomore and junior seasons. Goestch’s 147 goals place her near the top of the all-time scoring list for San Marcos water polo. She’s also a key member of the Santa Barbara Water Polo Club that won the 2007 Junior Olympics team title in the 18-and-under division. Outside of the pool, Goetsch has been an active member in student leadership and is the school’s vice president this year. She is carrying a 4.63 grade-point average.