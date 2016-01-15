2 Santa Barbara Residents Arrested on Meth-Related Charges

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives arrested two suspects Thursday following an extensive investigation into the sales of methamphetamine in the southern portion of the county.

During the course of the four-month investigation, narcotics detectives identified 29-year-old Michael Lopez of Santa Barbara as a methamphetamine trafficker.

They also identified his vehicles and residence located in the 4300 block of Calle Real.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant yesterday at Lopez’s residence. A sheriff’s K-9 located a small amount of methamphetamine behind the air vent in the dashboard of his primary vehicle and 1/4 pound of methamphetamine secreted behind the center console.

The wholesale value of the methamphetamine recovered is estimated to be approximately $900.

Lopez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a probation violation and is being held without bail.

Detectives located a second suspect, 42-year-old Jesus Lopez-Zamora of Santa Barbara, inside the residence.

He was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives also determined Lopez-Zamora was wanted by ICE and was listed as a priority enforcement case due to past convictions and deportations.

He was subsequently turned over to the custody of ICE.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.