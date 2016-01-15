Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

2 Santa Barbara Residents Arrested on Meth-Related Charges

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 15, 2016 | 3:08 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives arrested two suspects Thursday following an extensive investigation into the sales of methamphetamine in the southern portion of the county.

During the course of the four-month investigation, narcotics detectives identified 29-year-old Michael Lopez of Santa Barbara as a methamphetamine trafficker.

They also identified his vehicles and residence located in the 4300 block of Calle Real.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant yesterday at Lopez’s residence. A sheriff’s K-9 located a small amount of methamphetamine behind the air vent in the dashboard of his primary vehicle and 1/4 pound of methamphetamine secreted behind the center console.  

The wholesale value of the methamphetamine recovered is estimated to be approximately $900.

Lopez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a probation violation and is being held without bail.

Detectives located a second suspect, 42-year-old Jesus Lopez-Zamora of Santa Barbara, inside the residence.  

He was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County jail for possession of a controlled substance.  

Detectives also determined Lopez-Zamora was wanted by ICE and was listed as a priority enforcement case due to past convictions and deportations.

He was subsequently turned over to the custody of ICE.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 