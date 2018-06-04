Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

2 Santa Maria Men Facing Attempted-Murder Charges in San Luis Obispo County

By Lucas Clark, San Luis Obispo Tribune | April 5, 2018 | 8:40 p.m.
Hector Agustin
Hector Agustin

Two Santa Maria men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly stabbed a co-worker with a box cutter at a job site in rural Arroyo Grande last week.

Hector Tinoco Agustin, 20, and Jonathan Tinoco, 24, face charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in a serious bodily injury, according to a complaint filed by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said if the men are convicted of the charges as alleged, Hector Tinoco Agustin faces up to 13 years in state prison, and Jonathan Tinoco faces up to 9 years in state prison.

According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, deputies responded to a local hospital on March 30 after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.

The male victim had a laceration to his back and reported being attacked by two co-workers who were also former roommates of the victim, the release said. 

The victim, who was reportedly treated and released from the hospital, said the two men also brandished a firearm toward him the previous night in Santa Maria.

Sheriff's detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and a search warrant for the residence in Santa Maria, according to the release. 

Jonathan Tinoco
Jonathan Tinoco

The Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team served the warrant and took the two men into custody. Authorities located a stolen pistol and an assault rifle inside the residence, the release said. 

Both men were booked into County Jail, and bond for each has been set at $500,000.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Lucas Clark is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]

