Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Santa Maria Teens Killed in Highway 101 Crash Near Ventura

Victims were 15-year-old students at Pioneer Valley High School; 2 others suffered major injuries

Two students from Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria were killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 101 north of Ventura.
Two students from Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria were killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 101 north of Ventura. (Sebastian Ramirez / Ventura County Star photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:28 p.m. | June 22, 2015 | 1:04 p.m.

Two Santa Maria Valley high school students were killed early Monday in a collision on Highway 101 in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two other people were seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at about 1:25 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the State Beaches exit north of Ventura, said Officer Dave Webb.

The 2013 Honda Accord was in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, it veered onto the right shoulder and slammed into the back of a parked big-rig, Webb said.

The male driver and a female passenger in the front seat, both 15, died at the scene, Webb said.

Two other male passengers in the rear seat — ages 17 and 22 — suffered major injuries and were taken to Ventura County Medical Center, Webb said.

The names of the victims and details on their conditions were not released pending notification of relatives.

The truck driver apparently was not injured.

“We don’t believe alcohol was involved,” Webb said.

There were reports the group may have been returning from Disneyland, and that the driver fell asleep, but that could not be confirmed.

A statement from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District indicated that the two teens killed were students at Pioneer Valley High School, but were not enrolled in summer session.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these young people,’’ said district Superintendent Mark Richardson.

Counseling services were being made available to students and staff, according to a district spokesman.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 