2 SBCC Students Arrested For Residential Burglaries in Isla Vista

Two Santa Barbara City College students suspected in a string of overnight residential burglaries in Isla Vista are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Early Monday morning, Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police Officers arrested 20-year-old Christian Gallo-Delgado and his roommate, 22-year-old James McKee of Isla Vista.

Gallo-Delgado was booked on two counts of first degree burglary.

McKee was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, destruction of evidence and being an accessory to a crime.

The incident began at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday when officers and deputies received a report of a burglary in the 6700 block of Abrego Road in Isla Vista.

The victims reported two suspects took an expensive camera and fled out the front door. Deputies and officers with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol searched the area but were not able to locate the suspects.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies and officers received a report of suspects matching the same description who were checking auto door handles near the intersection of Abrego Road and Camino Del Sur.

Deputies responded to the area and made contact with the suspects who then fled on foot.

The first suspect, who was identified as Gallo-Delgado,was quickly apprehended. His roommate, who was identified as McKee, evaded authorities.

He was arrested a short time later at his residence in the 6600 block of Picasso Road.

Deputies and officers served a search warrant at the residence and located a large amount of stolen property including the expensive camera, a flat screen television, several designer purses and miscellaneous electronics.

Some of the items located in the residence were reported stolen in two additional Monday overnight residential burglaries.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol is requesting anyone who suspects they may be a victim of these crimes or has information related to this case or other property crimes in Isla Vista to call 805.681.179. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.