2 Sent to Hospital After Chemical Spill at Montecito Biltmore Resort

50 gallons leak from 300-gallon container of Oxonia Active on Channel Drive resort's loading dock

Emergency personnel responded Monday to the Biltmore Hotel in Montecito after a 300-gallon container of Oxonia Active, containing hydrogen peroxide, began leaking. The container can be seen on the forklift in the background. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the incident. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel responded Monday to the Biltmore Hotel in Montecito after a 300-gallon container of Oxonia Active, containing hydrogen peroxide, began leaking. The container can be seen on the forklift in the background. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the incident. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 7:03 p.m. | December 5, 2016 | 1:56 p.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital Monday after a hydrogen peroxide spill at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito, authorities said. 

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a chemical spill at 1260 Channel Drive at 11:33 a.m., public information officer Jackie Jenkins said.

As of 7 p.m., 50 gallons had spilled out of a 300-gallon container of Oxonia Active, which was leaking in the hotel's loading dock, she said in a statement. 

The active ingredient of Oxonia Active is hydrogen peroxide. 

Two civilians had minor injuries from the initial exposure and both were transported to the hospital, Jenkins said. One had chemical exposure to the hands and another had injuries from inhalation. 

More than 20 firefighters were on the scene as of 2 p.m., including personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response. 

"Firefighters are making entry in order to stop the slowly progressive spill," Jenkins said. Responders stopped the leak and a private company will do the cleanup, she said. 

Santa Barbara County Public Works implemented a road closure of Hill Road between Channel Drive and Butterfly Lane during the emergency response and initially reported a 200-gallon hydrogen peroxide spill. 

Jenkins said there was no threat to water ways or storm drains.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

