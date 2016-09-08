2 Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash West of Santa Maria

Accident on Bonita School Road brought down a utility pole and power lines

Two people were seriously injured Thursday when a vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Bonita School Road, just north of West Main Street, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in an irrigation ditch off the roadway, Eliason said.

Two people — a man and a woman in their early 20s — were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Eliason said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Power lines were knocked down and were arcing, Eliason said, and PG&E crews were dispatched to deal with the problem.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

