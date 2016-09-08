Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash West of Santa Maria

Accident on Bonita School Road brought down a utility pole and power lines

Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a rollover crash on Bonita School Road west of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a rollover crash on Bonita School Road west of Santa Maria. (Josh Cazier / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:20 a.m. | September 8, 2016 | 8:20 a.m.

Two people were seriously injured Thursday when a vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Bonita School Road, just north of West Main Street, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in an irrigation ditch off the roadway, Eliason said.

Two people — a man and a woman in their early 20s — were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Eliason said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Power lines were knocked down and were arcing, Eliason said, and PG&E crews were dispatched to deal with the problem.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

