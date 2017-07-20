Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Shark Attacks Reported Along Santa Barbara’s South Coast

Sharks reportedly bite kayak near Stearns Wharf and chomp at paddleboard off More Mesa Beach

A great white shark attacked a kayak Thursday morning near Stearns Wharf, prompting a shark advisory for Santa Barbara beaches. Click to view larger
A great white shark attacked a kayak Thursday morning near Stearns Wharf, prompting a shark advisory for Santa Barbara beaches.  (Bret Jackson photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 20, 2017 | 9:09 p.m.

Two shark attacks were reported along the southern Santa Barbara County coastline on Thursday, with a kayaker and paddleboarder escaping injury when sharks took bites out of their respective water crafts. 

Los Angeles resident Bret Jackson told Noozhawk he was paddling approximately 350 feet east of Stearns Wharf when a great white shark approached his kayak.

The 40-year-old felt something nudge his kayak before he was thrown into the ocean, as the shark chomped down and left a 15-inch-wide bite mark on the kayak.

“It came out of nowhere, and the first thing I saw was a giant jaw near my face,” said Jackson, who is visiting family in Santa Barbara. “It was fast, and the shark was hungry.”

Jackson estimates the entire incident lasted two to five seconds.

“It bit on to the kayak next to my arm and side, dove me on the kayak sideways a few feet then flipped (me) over,” Jackson said.

“I was underwater upside down in the kayak, then hopped onto the bottom of the kayak.”

Harbor patrol received a call at about 11:20 a.m. about someone in the water yelling for help, Harbor Patrol Supervisor Steve McCullough said. 

Emergency personnel discovered that after the initial attack, Jackson swam to a nearby boat for safety.

Los Angeles man Bret Jackson was uninjured after a shark attacked his kayak while he was paddling near Stearns Wharf Thursday morning. Click to view larger
Los Angeles man Bret Jackson was uninjured after a shark attacked his kayak while he was paddling near Stearns Wharf Thursday morning. (Bret Jackson photo)

“I started swimming towards a sail boat and the kayak felt like it was sinking,” Jackson said.

Jackson wanted to warn people there are “big, hungry, aggressive sharks in the water right now.”

No injuries were reported, McCullough said.

Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the shark attack, and the postings at East Beach, West Beach, Leadbetter Beach and Shoreline Park will stay up until Saturday morning, he said. 

“Since the attack was on a kayaker, it’s more than a shark sighting,” McCullough said. “People can enter (the water) at their own risk.”

Another shark attack was reported earlier Thursday offshore of More Mesa, between Santa Barbara and Goleta Beach Park. 

At around 8 a.m., a stand-up paddleboarder encountered a 7- to 8-foot-long shark, said Jon Menzies, Santa Barbara County's aquatics coordinator. 

The shark was lurking beneath the paddleboard before biting and leaving a 7-inch-wide bite mark on the board, Menzies said. 

“The shark came up from the bottom and bit the nose of the board,” he said.

The paddleboarder was not injured.

“He’s fine, but shaken up,” said Menzies, adding that the man has requested privacy at this time.

Warning signs were posted at Goleta Beach and will remain for 72 hours before removed Sunday morning.

“We are being conservative,” Menzies said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Harbor Patrol boat drives near Stearns Wharf Thursday afternoon after a shark attacked a kayak nearby that morning. Click to view larger
A Harbor Patrol boat drives near Stearns Wharf Thursday afternoon after a shark attacked a kayak nearby that morning.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 