2 Small Fires in Downtown Santa Barbara Considered ‘Suspicious’

Two small fires that broke out Friday morning on the 1200 block of State Street are under investigation by Santa Barbara police and fire officials.

There were no injuries and minimal property damage resulting from the fires, according to Ryan DeGuilio, city fire investigator.

The first blaze was reported at 5:45 a.m. outside the Scarlett Begonia restaurant in Victoria Court.

Some paper and other discarded materials burned, DeGuilio said.

The second fire was reported at 9:15 a.m. in front of 1219 State St., which is under construction and fenced off.

The only thing burned was some heavy construction paper protecting the floor, DeGuilio said.

Investigators had not found a definite link between the blazes, “but they’re definitely suspicious just because of the time of day and close proximity,” DeGuilio said, "and it's possible they are related."

He added that “most likely some sort of open flame” was used to start both fires.

Anyone with information about either blaze is asked to contact the city Fire Prevention Bureau at 805.564.5702.

