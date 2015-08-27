2 Stabbing Victims in Critical Condition After Altercation in Mission Hills

Advice

Two people were in critical condition with multiple stab wounds early Thursday following an altercation at a home in Mission Hills near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in her 20s was found by a relative outside a residence in the 3500 block of Via Lato, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

About 10 minutes later, a man in his 60s who was related to the female victim was found with stab wounds in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane in the city of Lompoc, Hoover said.

“At this point in the early stage of the investigation, it appears that following the altercation, the male victim left the residence and went to a friend’s home who then called 911 for help,” Hoover said.

The woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the man was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The names of the two victims were not released.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there are any outstanding suspects,” Hoover said. “Due to the active investigation, this is all the information that can be released at this time.”

