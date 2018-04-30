2 State Assembly Primary Races on June Ballot for Santa Barbara County Voters

Two state Assembly races are on the June ballot in Santa Barbara County, with the top two vote-getters from each race advancing to November’s general election.

It’s a three-Democrat race for the District 37 seat, which includes most of Santa Barbara County and Ventura.

Incumbent Monique Limón is running for re-election against Sofia Collin of Santa Barbara and David Norrdin of Ventura.

Limón, who was elected to the seat in 2016 and previously served on the Santa Barbara Unified District School Board, is the only candidate actively campaign fundraising, according to state records.

She raised $112,251 in the latest reporting period, between Jan. 1 and April 21, according to California Secretary of State records.

She spent $64,415 and had $405,147 in cash on hand.

Norrdin, who is listed as a retail salesperson on the ballot, ran unsuccessfully for a Ventura Unified School District board seat in 2016, according to county election records.

Collin is a Santa Barbara City College tutor and associate property manager at SIMA Management Corp., according to her LinkedIn page.

District 35 includes all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham is running for re-election against fellow San Luis Obispo County resident Bill Ostrander, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016.

Cunningham, of Templeton, and Ostrander, of San Luis Obispo, will both advance to the November general election ballot due to California’s top-two primary system.

Cunningham, who was first elected to the seat in 2016, reported raising a total of $127,820 in campaign contributions between Jan. 1 and April 21, with ending cash on hand of $292,887.

Ostrander raised $44,983 in that time, with ending cash of $17,795, according to Secretary of State records.​

