2 Suffer Burns, Smoke Inhalation in Buellton Motel Fire

Two people were injured Monday in a fire at a motel in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 6:30 .m. at the Sleepy Hollow Motel at 550 Avenue of the Flags, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from one room at the motel, and were able to knock down the flames in about 10 minutes, Eliason said.

Two occupants of the room suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns, and were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Damage was contained to the room and its contents, Eliason said.

An investigator was called in to look for the cause of the fire.

