2 Suffer Major Injuries in Crash on Tepusquet Road East of Santa Maria

Accident involving Ford Mustang occurred Tuesday night but wasn't discovered until Wednesday morning

Two people suffered major injuries Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria. The accident wasn’t discovered until Wednesda morning. Click to view larger
Two people suffered major injuries Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria. The accident wasn’t discovered until Wednesda morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton & Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Members | @tombol | December 13, 2017 | 12:24 p.m.

Two people suffered major injuries Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash east of Santa Maria, but the accident wasn’t discovered until Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. to the 2500 block of Tepusquet Road, where they found a Ford Mustang that had crashed into a culvert, apparently at a high rate of speed, according to Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The accident apparently occurred at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and was reported by a passerby on Wednesday morning, Eliason said.

The driver had gotten out of the car, and was found on the roadway about 200 feet away, Eliason said, while a passenger was trapped in the wreckage.

The passenger was extricated, and then flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation for the California Highway Patrol.

