2 Suffer Major Injuries in Head-on Crash Near Santa Maria

Female victim flown to Santa Barbara hospital; male victim taken to Marian Regional Medical Center

A man has been arrested for suspicion of drunken driving in connection after he and another driver suffered major injuries Monday night in a head-on collision just west of Santa Maria.

The crash — involving a Toyota Camry and a Lincoln LS — occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on West Main Street just west of Bonita School Road, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Jonathan Eloy Noyola-Estrada, age unknown, of Santa Maria was eastbound when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Patricia Anna Estrada, 51, of Santa Maria, California Highway Patrol Officer David Medina said.

Estrada was airlifted by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the male driver was taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Zaniboni said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk extensive extrication of the victims was required.

Noyola-Santos was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after the crash, Medina said, adding the man reportedly had been driving erratically prior to the crash.

All lanes of Main Street — Highway 166 — were blocked after the accident, but were reopened at about 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

County firefighters were assisted on the call by crews from the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

