2 Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash Near Los Alamos

Both vehicles overturned in accident in Woodchopper Hill area; drivers taken to local hospitals

Two people were critically injured early Friday in a two-vehicle vehicle accident on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the curvy Woodchopper Hill area, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Both vehicles were southbound on the highway at the time of the crash when the first lost control and overturned, Zaniboni said.

The second vehicle tried to avoid the accident and also lost control, overturning and coming to rest in the northbound lanes, Zaniboni said.

The two drivers, a man and a woman, were transported by AMR ambulance — one to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and the other to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Highway 101 was shut down for a short time in both directions after the crash, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

