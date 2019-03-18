2 Suspected Methamphetamine Dealers Arrested in Santa Maria

At approximately 7 a.m. Monday, members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the 1000 block of North Broadway in the city of Santa Maria.

During the search, detectives found and seized more than nine ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged in half ounce bundles and other items of drug indicia consistent with drug trafficking from the target residence.

Detectives arrested 57-year-old Arturo Cardenas and his wife, 55-year-old Sheila Cardenas, both of Santa Maria for possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of sales.

Both Arturo and Sheila Cardenas were subsequently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

They are each being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, which can only be posted with proof that the money was legally obtained.

Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.