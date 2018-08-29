2 Suspects Arrested for Attempted Robbery at Carpinteria Marijuana Cultivation Facility

Two suspects are in custody after attempting to rob a Carpinteria marijuana cultivation facility Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at the facility located in the 1500 block of Casitas Pass Road at about 6:25 a.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's department spokeswoman.

Employees reported "a group of suspects had broken into the grounds," Hoover said. An employee was sprayed with pepper spray before the suspects were seen fleeing in a white U-Haul van with Arizona license plates, according to Hoover.

She said sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers located the vehicle that was heading southbound on Highway 101. CHP officers stopped the vehicle when it exited the highway at Victoria Avenue in Ventura County, and arrested the two people in the van, Hoover said.

Pepper spray was recovered inside the U-Haul, Hoover said.

The suspects' names were not released, and Hoover said investigators are considering the possibility that more suspects were involved in the incident.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.