2 Taken Into Custody, Meth Seized in Orcutt Incident

An estimated 1 pound of the drug was found; weapons found in search of nearby residence

Two people were arrested and a quantity of methamphetamine and weapons were seized in Orcutt on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies patrolling in an area of “known criminal activity” located a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road that was associated with Daniel Vasquez, 29, of Santa Maria, who was wanted for violating the terms of his parole, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Shortly after spotting the vehicle, deputies observed Cary Kelly, 29, exiting a nearby residence and heading toward the parked vehicle, said Sgt. Matthew McFarlin.

"Deputies searched the vehicle and located about one pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine," Hoover said, adding that Kelly was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

A short time later, Courtnie Hayson, 28, of Santa Maria was seen running from the rear of the residence, and also was taken into custody, Hoover said.

She was subsequently arrested for allegedly providing false information and on a $25,000 probation warrant, Hoover said.

"Because Vasquez was believed to still be inside the residence, as a precautionary measure, Oak Knoll Road was briefly blocked and an emergency notification was sent to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place," Hoover said.

The advisory was lifted a short time later after when it was determined that Vasquez had already fled the residence.

Investigators obtained a warrant and searched the residence for more evidence, McFarlin said.

Two firearms and high capacity magazines were seized, Hoover said.

Vasquez is wanted for questioning and for violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or a local law enforcement agency.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

