2 Taken Into Custody, Meth Seized in Orcutt Incident

An estimated 1 pound of the drug was found; weapons found in search of nearby residence

Sheriff's deputies search a vehicle on Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt after two people were taken into custody on drug and other charges. An estimated one pound of methamphetamine was seized.
Sheriff’s deputies search a vehicle on Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt after two people were taken into custody on drug and other charges. An estimated one pound of methamphetamine was seized. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:12 p.m. | September 1, 2017 | 12:34 p.m.
Daniel Vasquez
Daniel Vasquez

Two people were arrested and a quantity of methamphetamine and weapons were seized in Orcutt on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies patrolling in an area of “known criminal activity” located a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road that was associated with Daniel Vasquez,  29, of Santa Maria, who was wanted for violating the terms of his parole, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Shortly after spotting the vehicle, deputies observed Cary Kelly, 29, exiting a nearby residence and heading toward the parked vehicle, said Sgt. Matthew McFarlin.

"Deputies searched the vehicle and located about one pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine," Hoover said, adding that Kelly was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

A short time later, Courtnie Hayson, 28, of Santa Maria was seen running from the rear of the residence, and also was taken into custody, Hoover said.

She was subsequently arrested for allegedly providing false information and on a $25,000 probation warrant, Hoover said.

"Because Vasquez was believed to still be inside the residence, as a precautionary measure, Oak Knoll Road was briefly blocked and an emergency notification was sent to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place," Hoover said.

The advisory was lifted a short time later after when it was determined that Vasquez had already fled the residence.

A deputy talks with Courtnie Hayson, 28, of Santa Maria, who was taken into custody Friday after deputies seized a pound of methamphetamine outside an Orcutt home.
A deputy talks with Courtnie Hayson, 28, of Santa Maria, who was taken into custody Friday after deputies seized a pound of methamphetamine outside an Orcutt home. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Investigators obtained a warrant and searched the residence for more evidence, McFarlin said.

Two firearms and high capacity magazines were seized, Hoover said.

Vasquez is wanted for questioning and for violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or a local law enforcement agency.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Weapons and drugs were seized Friday after a search warrant was served at a residence in Orcutt. Two people were arrested, and a third suspect was being sought.
Weapons and drugs were seized Friday after a search warrant was served at a residence in Orcutt. Two people were arrested, and a third suspect was being sought. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

