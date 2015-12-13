2 Teenage Girls Rescued From Storm Drain in Orcutt

Advice

Two teenagers were rescued Sunday after they became trapped in a storm drain that was filling with water in Orcutt.

The 14-year-old girls entered the drain near Clark Avenue and Orcutt Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said they had traveled about a quarter-mile through the drain when it began to rain, and water started coming into the pipe.

With about 6 inches of running water in the drain, the pair made their way to a vault beneath a grate in the street and called for help at about 2:30 p.m.

Bystanders summoned firefighters, who were able to remove the grate and pull the girls from the drain, Zaniboni said.

Neither was injured and both were released to their parents, he said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.