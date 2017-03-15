2 Transported to Santa Ynez Hospital After Vehicle Collision Near Lake Cachuma

Two people were transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

What was initially reported as a five-vehicle collision about 1 mile east of the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area entrance turned out to be a two-vehicle crash between a box truck and a passenger car, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The two passengers in the truck were uninjured and the two passengers in the car were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The California Highway Patrol later said both car passengers had moderate injuries.

Around 10:10 a.m., an Isuzu box truck driven by Averville Walton, 36, of Hawthorne, was traveling westbound on Highway 154 and for unknown reasons, crossed the solid double yellow lines into eastbound lanes, the CHP said.

An oncoming Chevrolet Cruz swerved to avoid the truck, and the two vehicles ended up sideswiping each other, according to the CHP.

Walton was uninjured but both Chevrolet Cruz passengers were taken to the hospital.

The CHP identified them Wednesday afternoon as Daniel and Cynthia Basso of Kalama, Washington, both in their 60s.

No arrests were made after the collision and the CHP is investigating the cause.

