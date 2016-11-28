2-Vehicle Highway Collision in Goleta Causes Traffic Slowdown

A Monday morning collision on northbound Highway 101 in Goleta caused a traffic slowdown and minor injuries, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-car collision near the Los Carneros exit around 10:20 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said there were minor injuries to one person in the collision, but they refused treatment.

One lane was temporarily closed while vehicles were towed away from the scene, causing traffic to slow in the area.

The lane was opened by 11:40 a.m.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.