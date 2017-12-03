2 Vehicles Destroyed by Fire at Goleta Auto Body Shop
No structures damaged at blaze at National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave.
A travel trailer and a flatbed truck were destroyed by fire early Sunday at National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 9:57 a.m.
| December 3, 2017 | 8:52 a.m.
Two vehicles were destroyed by fire early Sunday at a Goleta auto body business, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A full structure-fire response was dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. to National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Upon arrival, crews found a fifth-wheel travel trailer engulfed in flames, which had spread to a nearby flatbed truck loaded with belongings, Zaniboni said.
Firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.
An employee of the business, who reportedly was living in the fifth-wheel, sustained a minor injury to his hand trying to battle the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters, but was not taken to the hospital, Zaniboni said.
Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
Santa Barbara County firefighters mop up early Sunday after a fire destroyed a travel trailer and a flatbed truck at National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
