2 Vehicles Destroyed by Fire at Goleta Auto Body Shop

No structures damaged at blaze at National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave.

Two vehicles were destroyed by fire early Sunday at a Goleta auto body business, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A full structure-fire response was dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. to National Auto Body & Paint at 879 S. Kellogg Ave., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, crews found a fifth-wheel travel trailer engulfed in flames, which had spread to a nearby flatbed truck loaded with belongings, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

An employee of the business, who reportedly was living in the fifth-wheel, sustained a minor injury to his hand trying to battle the flames prior to the arrival of firefighters, but was not taken to the hospital, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.