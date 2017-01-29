2 Vehicles Destroyed in Early Morning Fire Near Santa Barbara

Vehicles were parked in condominium carport, which was heavily damaged, near Santa Barbara County administrative complex

Two vehicles were destroyed early Sunday in a fire at a condominium complex near Santa Barbara.

The blaze was reported at 6:49 a.m. in the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive, in a residential neighborhood above Santa Barbara County’s health-care complex, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The fire broke out in a vehicle parked in a detached carport, and spread to a second vehicle, Zaniboni said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and control the blaze, which totaled the two vehicles — a sedan and a pickup truck — and caused major damage to the carport, Zaniboni said.

An investigator was dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

