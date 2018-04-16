Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

2 Vehicles Overturn in Crash on Highway 101 Near Santa Maria

Minor injuries reported in accident in northbound lanes south of Betteravia Road

Two vehicles rolled over after a crash on Highway 101 south of Betteravia Road in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Two vehicles rolled over after a crash on Highway 101 south of Betteravia Road in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 28, 2017 | 5:34 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a two-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the crash scene south of Betteravia Road.

A black Toyota ended up on its rooftop while a yellow one landed on its side. 

In addition to the California Highway Patrol, personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the incident. 

Northbound traffic was slow in the area while crews investigated the accident and removed the wrecked vehicles.

Less than 30 minutes later, CHP dispatchers were alerted to a dog igloo in a lane. A short time later a man stopped on Nicholson Avenue to hand a small dog to a woman connected to the crash, as she expressed appreciation.

