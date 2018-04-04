Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

2 Women Found Dead in Goleta in Apparent Murder-Suicide

One body found in an apartment at Hollister Village and the other in a garage

Two women were found dead Tuesday in what the Sheriff’s Department says is an apparent murder-suicide in Goleta. One of the bodies was located in the garage behind the blue canopy, and the other inside an apartment. Click to view larger
Two women were found dead Tuesday in what the Sheriff’s Department says is an apparent murder-suicide in Goleta. One of the bodies was located in the garage behind the blue canopy, and the other inside an apartment. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:11 p.m. | September 12, 2017 | 10:01 a.m.

Two women were found dead Tuesday at a Goleta apartment complex in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

A family member of one of the deceased called dispatchers shortly after 7 a.m. to report an emergency at the Hollister Village apartments, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies who responded to the apartment complex on Aldus Drive found the bodies of two women, Hoover said.

One was located inside an apartment, and the other was found in a garage, she said.

“While the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears this was a murder-suicide,” Hoover said.

Additional details about the incident, including the names of the victims and the causes of death, were not being released, she added.

"The sheriff’s Forensics Unit is processing the crime scene and collecting evidence," Hoover said. "The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is in the process of positively identifying the decedents and notifying next of kin.

"Coroner’s detectives are conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death for both decedents."

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

