2 Women Injured in Separate Trail Incidents in Santa Barbara Backcountry

Possible broken leg reported on Rattlesnake Trail above Mission Canyon; second rescue involved ATV rollover near Upper Oso Campground on Paradise Road

Two women were rescued Saturday after suffering injuries in separate accidents in the Santa Barbara backcountry, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 50-year-old woman sustained a possible broken leg while hiking on Rattlesnake Trail above Mission Canyon, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said firefighters and members of the Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team hiked to the woman’s location, about 1½ miles up the trail, and brought her back down to the trailhead in a Stokes Basket.

She was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

About two hours later, emergency personnel were called out to the Upper Oso Campground area along Paradise Road, where a 50-year-old woman had rolled over an ATV, Zaniboni said.

The woman, who suffered minor to moderate injuries, was taken by a pickup truck to a waiting ambulance, and also transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The names and conditions of the two women were not available.

