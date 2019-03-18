Pixel Tracker

2 Women Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Santa Maria Were from Atascadero

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 18, 2019 | 9:11 a.m.

Authorities have released the names of two women who were killed over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria.

The victims were Monica Gonzalez, 20, and Madison Elizabeth Coleman, 17, both of Atascadero, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokewoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The name of a third person who was critically injured in the crash has not been released.

Emergency personnel were dispatched just after 3 a.m. Saturday to the collision at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street, according to Lt. Russ Mengel of the Santa Maria Police Department.

“Officers responded and found two vehicles that had been involved in the collision, and two occupants of one of the vehicles had been ejected into the roadway,” Mengel said. “As a result of this drug- and alcohol-related collision, two occupants of one of the vehicles were killed and a third remains in critical condition.”

The sole occupant of the second vehicle, Javier Artemio Cortes, 27, of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury and vehicular manslaughter. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

The investigation into the first fatal crash in Santa Maria in 2019 was continuing, Mengel said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

