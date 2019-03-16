2 Women Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Santa Ynez Valley

Wreck occurred on Foxen Canyon Road, about 3 miles from Highway 154

Two people were seriously injured late Saturday night in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road, about three miles north of Highway 154, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two young women were in the vehicle that overturned, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

One suffered major injuries, and was being airlifted by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The other suffered moderate injuries, as was taken to Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The crash remained under investigation.

