2 Women Sought by Santa Barbara Police in Check Scams
Police say suspects convinced bank customers to help them cash checks stolen from mailboxes
Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two women suspected in a string of check-fraud scams in Santa Barbara, Goleta and other Central Coast cities. (Contributed photos)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 16, 2017 | 11:16 a.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two women suspected in a string of check-fraud scams on the Central Coast.
“According to statements provided by the victims, the females are approaching bank customers and asking for their assistance in cashing a check on their behalf,” said Sgt. Joshua Morton. “The females plead with the victims, claiming they cannot cash the check themselves as they do not have identification and/or are not clients of the bank.”
In each case, the checks involved were stolen from mailboxes, Morton said.
Police released surveillance photos of the women, who are suspected in check-fraud cases in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Ventura and Oxnard, Morton said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Det. April DeBlauw at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
