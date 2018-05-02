Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:44 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Turtle Friend Beach Party Coming Ashore in Santa Barbara

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | May 2, 2018 | 6:34 p.m.
2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party is May 19 at Chase Palm Park Center. Click to view larger
2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party is May 19 at Chase Palm Park Center.

In April 2015, two 8-year-olds from Ojai invented a free app that gives turtle-lovers around the world the ability to watch, track and protect sea turtles right from their phones.

After less than a year of crowdfunding efforts, Jonas, the son of Paso Pacifico founder and executive director Sarah Otterstrom, and his friend Matson were able to raise $26,000 from some 200 supporters, and launched their sea turtle conservation app.

The app was introduced at the inaugural Turtle Friend Beach Party event last May at Carpinteria State Beach.

The 2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party will make its Santa Barbara debut 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The event will give local wildlife enthusiasts an opportunity to see the latest in turtle conservation technology, including a demonstration of the InvestEGGator decoy eggs.

The realistic decoy sea turtle eggs use GPS to track the trade routes of illegal egg poachers in Central America, and have garnered international awards and media coverage.

In addition to viewing tech demos, guests can celebrate sea turtles with an afternoon of family friendly beach activities and games, food, a raffle with turtle-themed prizes, and a sea turtle mascot. All funds raised support Paso Pacifico’s sea turtle conservation efforts.

“After seeing how much everyone enjoyed last year’s Turtle Friend event, we knew it was something we’d be bringing back year after year,” said Otterstrom.

“The event support has only continued to grow, and we are thrilled to learn that others in the community are passionate about sea turtles and protecting these amazing creatures. And a big thank you to Jonas and Matson for being true Turtle Friends and creating such an innovative app,” she said.

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Turtle Friend Beach Party can be purchased at tiny.cc/2018turtlefriend. Ticket prices are $15 for children, $20 for adults.

Visit pasopacifico.org or email [email protected] for more information.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

 

