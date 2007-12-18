2nd Boy Comes Forward In Scout Volunteer Query

Boy Scouts volunteer Al Stein was arrested this month on charges of lewd conduct with a minor. A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokesman said a second boy has come forward wtih similar allegations.

On Dec. 5, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Al Stein , a local volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America. Sheriff’s detectives were intially informed of allegations against Stein on Dec. 4, when a minor who is also a Boy Scout came forward after telling his parents of the alleged lewd conduct by Stein while at a Boy Scout Christmas tree lot. Since the initial media coverage of the allegations of inappropriate conduct by Stein, a second boy has come forward. A 12-year-old former member of boy scout Troop 36 told his parents of some inappropriate conduct by Stein. This alleged incident occurred earlier this year during a Boy Scout function in Goleta. The second boy’s parents then contacted the Sheriff’s Department early last week, according to Sgt. Alex Tipolt of the Sheriff’s Department. Stein is expected to appear before a Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge for his arraignment on Jan. 7. Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about Stein is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805-681-4150.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >