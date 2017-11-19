Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

2nd Man Dies of Injuries Suffered in Deer-Caused Collision Near Santa Ynez

YouCaring page set up for John Stashenko IV, who passed away Thursday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

John Stashenko IV, seen here with sons Mika and Johnny, has died of injuries suffered Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 154 near Santa Ynez that authorities have blamed on a deer. Click to view larger
John Stashenko IV, seen here with sons Mika and Johnny, has died of injuries suffered Tuesday in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 154 near Santa Ynez that authorities have blamed on a deer. (Contributed photo from YouCaring page)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 19, 2017 | 10:03 a.m.

A second man has died of injuries suffered last week in a multi-vehicle accident near Santa Ynez that authorities have blamed on a deer running across the roadway.

Family members told Noozhawk on Sunday that John Stashenko IV, 33, of Philo, California, died Thursday — the same day that Santa Barbara chiropractor Jorgen W. Stufkosky, 39, passed away.

The accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 154 near the Santa Ynez River bridge east of Highway 246.

Martha Aguayo, 69, of Oxnard was headed west on Highway 154 in a 2010 Buick LaCrosse at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a deer ran into her path, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rick Larson.

The left front of the Buick struck the deer, propelling it into the air and into the opposing lane of traffic, where it struck the windshield of an eastbound 2012 Ford Escape driven by Stashenko.

Stashenko then lost control of his vehicle, which traveled into the westbound lane of traffic and slammed head-on into a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Stufkosky.

Both Stashenko and Stufkosky suffered major injuries in the crash, and were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Both men died two days later at Cottage Hospital.

Stashenko leaves behind his wife, Bobbi, and two sons, Johnny, 3, and Mika, 1.

A YouCaring page was set up by family members to help with funeral and other expenses. Click here to make an online donation.

Stufkosky is survived by his wife, Heather, and two children, Kiera and Merek.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist his family. Click here to make an online donation.

Aguayo and her passenger, Jose L. Aguayo, 67, of Oxnard, were unhurt, Larson said.

The deer reportedly was killed in the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

