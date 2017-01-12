Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

‘2nd Saturday Artisans’ Series Shows off Work of Valley Artists

By Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Art Association | January 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association announces the opening of its  “2nd Saturday Artisans” series for 2017, held throughout the year on the second Saturday of each month, starting March 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Santa Ynez Valley Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.

All of the artists accepted for “2nd Saturday Artisans” have a unique point of view and are skilled at their craft. Original paintings, jewelry, woodwork, pottery, photography and more will be for sale and on display. The events offer an opportunity to visit with the artists, and get to know their back story. Booths will be within the Grange Hall. 

To learn about the artists participating in “2nd Saturday Artisans” visit www.SantaYnezValleyArts.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

Applications for “2nd Saturday Artisans” will be accepted throughout the series.
 
The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Santa Ynez Valley. SYV Arts sponsors arts programs, events, communications, and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to the valley.

— Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Art Association.
 

 
