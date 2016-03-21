2nd Story Associates Teen Program to Hold All-Day Fundraiser

2nd Story Associates Teen Night Program will host a fundraiser Tuesday, March 22, 2016, from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
All cash tips and 15 percent of total sales will go to our program.
Teen night is a program for youth ages 13-18 in the Santa Barbara community.
The goal of the program is to boost self-esteem, encourage good choices and promote healthy social environments through a variety of programs and activities.
Previous activities include Unity Shoppe volunteering, college tours, volunteering at national parks, rock climbing, guest speakers and more.
— Janice Rodriguez represents 2nd Story Associates, an affiliate nonprofit of Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.