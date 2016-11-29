$3,000 Grant to Help Fund Services for Seniors

Money will allow for additional staff at residential care facility

The Devereux California Advisory Board offers thanks to the Senior Programs of Santa Barbara Fund and the Santa Barbara Foundation for a much-needed $3,000 grant.

The Senior Programs of Santa Barbara Committee Advised Fund provides grants in aid to Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria nonprofit organizations that address the needs of senior citizens living in these three areas. Their support is invaluable to the expansion of needed services for seniors throughout Southern Santa Barbara County.

Money from the grant helps pay for additional staff to oversee the newly expanded Devereux Weisman Senior program at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health-California. This is a specialized Residential Care Facility for the Elderly.

Devereux California is in the process of upgrading the program's service level which provide for more intensive medical and palliative care to seniors who have significant medical needs, in addition to intellectual disabilities and behavioral disorders.

The upgrade will permit care of seniors with serious medical conditions such as cardiac and respiratory disease, diabetes, impaired mobility, sensory disabilities and multiple physical disorders.

Devereux is one of the nation’s oldest and largest providers of behavioral health care in the country.

Established by Helena Devereux in 1912 in Pennsylvania and in 1945 in Santa Barbara, Devereux provides services to thousands of individuals with a wide range of disabilities, cognitive challenges and neurological disorders, including autism, to emotional and behavioral disorders and mental health issues.

As the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care in the country, Devereux operates 15 centers in 11 states, with some 6,000 staff serving 15,000 individuals in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Devereux California is celebrating 71 years in California this year.

For more information or to learn how you can get involved, contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, at [email protected] or 968-2525, ext. 160307.

— Cassi Noel for Devereux.