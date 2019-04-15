301 Moreton Bay Lane 1, Goleta 93117

In the center of the most convenient neighborhood in Goleta is Encina Royale. This condo is in a great location in the community, next to the woodshop where you can enjoy a wide array of tools for any project. Also, very close to the clubhouse with tons of amenities. From the workout room for keeping fit to the koi pond where you can meditate, this community has it all. This is a wonderful downstairs corner unit. Soak up the natural light in the morning by enjoying your cup of coffee or tea in the fenced in front porch. The back patio is surrounded by shrubbery creating a private area to unwind during the evening. The unit has two bedrooms perfect for entertaining guests or office space. Come and check out why everyone loves living here. 55+ community. Click here for more information about this property. Curtis L Swan II

805-607-9709​

[email protected]

DRE License # 02049218

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >