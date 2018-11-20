3020 Solimar Beach Drive, Ventura 93001

The ultimate beach house features 41-plus feet of beach front, a top-quality remodel, stunning ocean views and miles of soft sand. Behind the gates at Solimar Beach, this sparkling, bright, two-story home includes cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed and custom lighting, tile and 8-inch walnut plank flooring, walk-in wine room and laundry room. A delightful master chef’s kitchen provides a cook’s prep area, walk-in pantry, black granite counters and center island, and stainless steel Viking/Fisher Paykel appliances. New en suite master bedroom with Carrara marble bathroom. Private entry courtyard.
List Price: $5,125,000
Gary Goldberg, Coastal Properties
805.455.8910
[email protected]
BRE License #01172139