304 Elderberry Drive, Goleta 93117

A rustic farmhouse villa in a unique setting located adjacent to the Pacific Ocean, Sandpiper Golf Club and the Ellwood nature preserve. This gorgeous estate home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Quality built with high-end finishes, warm wood floors and large, spacious living areas. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with butler’s pantry, comfortable family room that opens to rear yard with a fire pit, built-in barbecue and pizza oven. Elegant master suite offers a fireplace, private deck, luxurious bathroom with soaking tub and oversized shower and two walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms with en suite baths. Large loft, perfect for media room or large home office. Come experience the quiet, peaceful location at the Bluffs and enjoy the ocean breezes along the coast, or golf right next door at the renowned Sandpiper Golf Club. Just minutes to all Santa Barbara highlights!
List Price: $2,250,000
Alyson Spann, Village Properties Realtors
805.637.2884
[email protected]
DRE License #00907671