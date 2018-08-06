Monday, August 6 , 2018, 10:28 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

3056 Calle Rosales, Santa Barbara 93105

3056 Calle Rosales Click to view larger
(John Sener, Village Properties Realtors photo)
By John Sener, Village Properties Realtors | August 6, 2018 | 9:15 a.m.

A timeless cottage beauty in San Roque is full of natural light, large windows and French doors bringing in ample surrounding garden views, creating an airy spacious feel. The three-bedroom, plus large family room, two-bathroom home, was tastefully remodeled over the years, with added square footage creating a bright spacious environment. Newly restored oak floors, crown molding, French doors and pane windows offer classic cottage appeal. An extremely spacious family room features volume ceiling and French doors opening to an enclosed backyard. The master bedroom, with remodeled en-suite bath, is separate from two bedrooms and an updated bath on the opposite side of the house. The kitchen offers stainless Jenn-Air appliances and light maple cabinets. The location is ideal, one block to Peabody School and Upper State Street conveniences. Move-in ready. San Roque’s charm and appeal have attracted eager buyers for decades with its historical roots, quiet, friendly streets, and natural beauty. This home fits perfectly into the iconic landscape of a beloved haven with pride of ownership and community-minded residents. Built in 1942, and tastefully remodeled and expanded over the years, the home’s architectural lines have maintained the classic cottage feel. Light, bright and open describes every space.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $1,495,000

John Sener, Village Properties Realtors
805.331.7402
[email protected]
BRE License #00837659

