306 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara 93101

Hip Santa Barbara bungalow in prime location. Walk to State Street, Santa Barbara Bowl, dining, parks, theaters and shopping. This home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, one-car garage, and has been loved and cared for with upgrades, including new appliances, privacy fencing/hedge and a smart system for irrigation, security, front door lock, doorbell and thermostat! Perfect home for someone who wants low maintenance and somewhere amazing to enjoy — be it a primary home, a second home or rental.
