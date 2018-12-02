30-Yard Strike by ‘Bubby’ Gutierrez Lifts Dos Pueblos Over San Marcos in Cats & Hounds Final

Boys Soccer

Crosstown rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos met in the Cats and Hounds Tournament championship game in Paso Robles, and the Chargers pulled out a 1-0 victory on a brilliant strike from "Bubby" Gutierrez.

"The victory was a complete team effort, as players played hurt and out of position, sacrificing for the betterment of the team," DP coach Matt York said. "I was very proud of how the boys came together and fought hard the whole weekend."

The goal sequence started with Mori Chiba playing the ball to Aldo Becerril who set it up for an oncoming Gutierrez.

"With a hit like that, you just have to say nicely done and try to create chances of our own," said San Marcos coach Paul McLean. "DP did a good job overloading one side of the field and we needed to figure how to neutralize that. When we did, we had some good opportunities but could not quite convert them.

"We are really looking forward to another game with them in league. It was a great game of competitive soccer."

The title was the first for DP at the Cats and Hounds Tournament.

"It shows great promise for our young season," said York.

The Chargers improve to 3-1-1.

In earlier semifinal games, Dos Pueblos beat Arroyo Grande in a penalty-kick shootout, 4-3, while San Marcos rallied for a 3-2 win over Righetti.

DP goalkeeper Evan Steinberger made two stops in the shootout.

The teams battled to a 1-1 tie in regulation, with Gutierrez scoring the tying goal for the Chargers.

Caden Vom Steeg scored the game winner for San Marcos off an assist from Levi Sheffey with five minutes left.

Down 1-0, Jared Vom Steeg hit the cross bar and Matt Hislop scored on a close-range header to tie the score.

Righetti regained the lead, but the Royals equalized again on a set piece from Jared Vom Steeg. AJ Ranii was on the end of the free kick and finished it to knot the score at 2-2.

"Our team does not quit," McLean said. "The hard work and tenacity eventually brought positive outcomes in the form of goals. It does help to have twin brothers who have amazing chemistry playing together in our midfield. They have been outstanding."



The Royals (4-1) play host to Cate on Tuesday followed by the Santa Barbara Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

