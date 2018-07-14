Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

For 30th Year, Festival-Goers Celebrate Santa Barbara’s French Connection

French food, music, dancing and period costumes highlights of annual festival, this time benefiting Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories

Accordions

Music from the Accordion International Music Society of Santa Barbara filled the air during the 30th Santa Barbara French Festival on Saturday at Oak Park. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Festival

The Santa Barbara French Festival continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Oak Park, near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Festival

The French Festival at Santa Barbara’s Oak Park boasted several food vendors featuring macaroons, hush puppies, Cajun fries, frog legs, tri-tip, authentic pastries, mimosas and wine. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 14, 2018 | 4:35 p.m.

Judy Chapman took a day trip to Oak Park to celebrate Bastille Day at the 30th Santa Barbara French Festival on Saturday.

With a crêpe in hand, the Redondo Beach resident experienced her first French Festival, which boasted several food vendors and lines of visitors looking to savor macaroons, hush puppies, Cajun fries, frog legs, tri-tip, authentic pastries, mimosas and wine.

“It tastes good,” Chapman said of her tomato, spinach, chicken and mozzarella crêpe. “I decided to go with a lunch crêpe and not the sweet crêpe.”

Bastille Day, which is July 14, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution.

Event organizer Teri Ball said more than 12,000 visitors are expected to flock to the free festival, which continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the park, located at West Junipero Street and West Alamar Avenue near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Accordion International Music Society of Santa Barbara, area bands, singers, can-can, tango, belly dancing and Polynesian dancing performed different programs on two stages Saturday.

A third stage featured vocalists and instrumental music showcasing tributes to French entertainers Édith Piaf and Django Reinhardt, as well as theater groups and guitarists.

Les Femme Fatale Drag Revue has been a festival highlight over the years, Ball said. The drag show features female impersonators donning their best outfits and strutting their stuff with sass and comedy, and often presenting characters like Marie Antoinette, Cher and Tina Turner.

Guests traveled back to France in the 16th century, when colored petticoats for women and cloaks for men were the latest Renaissance fashion. A handful of actors and actresses in costume of the “Court Of Blood and Silk” meandered through the festival and characterized courtiers who vied for royal attention circa 1581.

Ball said proceeds from the community event will go toward the nonprofit Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories, which promotes the appreciation of literature through live theatrical readings and educational programs.

The two-day festival raises an estimated $20,000 annually, she said.

“All of the proceeds go to support the arts,” said Ball, who also is executive director of Center Stage Theater.

Throughout the day, Francophiles watched a 15th century-style French deed of arms combat tournament, took photo opportunities with a Mona Lisa replica and browsed booths offering art, photography and travel assistance.

The Pooch Parade on the Eiffel Stage wrapped up Saturday with canines and their owners showing off their get-ups.

